Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Shares Down 4%

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.23. 268,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 436,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Enviri’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

