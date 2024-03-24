Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Five Below, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.68 and a 200 day moving average of $184.65.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,514,000 after acquiring an additional 353,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

