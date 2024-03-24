Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cambium Networks Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cambium Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Cambium Networks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.82 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $4.38 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 110,304 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 34,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

