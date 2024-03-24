Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Campbell Soup’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Campbell Soup in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Campbell Soup’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

