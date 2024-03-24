Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Design Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Design Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Design Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.72. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

