Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 19,229 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,669 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,550,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,994,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,771,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,533,000.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

