EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.54. 9,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 326% from the average session volume of 2,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

EverGen Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.71.

EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in Canada. The company operates the Fraser Valley Biogas project, an anaerobic digestion facility that utilizes local agriculture and commercial food processing waste to generate renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizer; and Sea to Sky Soils project, which processes organics to produce stable compost.

