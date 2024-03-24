Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 916 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s stock opened at $282.63 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

