Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 501 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,084,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 72,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $394.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.29 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

