Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 941 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $74.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

