Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE GL opened at $115.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.83. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.
In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GL. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
