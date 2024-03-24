Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $581,559,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU opened at $110.21 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

