Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 12,007 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWV opened at $298.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.92. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $223.83 and a 12-month high of $300.18.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.