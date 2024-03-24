Everhart Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA opened at $170.83 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

