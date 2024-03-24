Everhart Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NiSource by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NiSource by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $27.10 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 72.11%.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

