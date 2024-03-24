Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $610,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CME Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 261.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1,488.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 892,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 90.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,218,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,771,000 after acquiring an additional 577,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $214.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.