Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,991,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $123.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 884.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average is $112.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

