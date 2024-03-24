Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03. The firm has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

