Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $523.92 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.09 and a 52 week high of $526.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $502.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.18. The stock has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.