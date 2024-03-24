Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,946 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,944,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

NYSE LLY opened at $770.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $732.20 billion, a PE ratio of 132.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $323.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $722.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $632.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

