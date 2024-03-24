Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $225,000 Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 15,914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth $55,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Matthews International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $897.39 million, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.11. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $48.86.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $449.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

