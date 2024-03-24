Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $259,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after buying an additional 4,410,429 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,407,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $45.10 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.