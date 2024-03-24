Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $744,000 Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $258.04 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.36 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.93 and a 200-day moving average of $208.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

