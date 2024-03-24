Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 268.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

