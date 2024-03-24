Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $245.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $248.16. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

