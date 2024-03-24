Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $148,000 in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,579,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,540,000 after acquiring an additional 665,070 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,232,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,408,000 after buying an additional 834,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,542,000 after buying an additional 77,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,345,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,449,000 after buying an additional 376,872 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,076,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 26,869 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE:CWK opened at $9.99 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.