Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $257,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2024

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE SPG opened at $151.86 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.