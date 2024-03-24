Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $257,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE SPG opened at $151.86 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.57.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

