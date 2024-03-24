Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New $568,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,291 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $947,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 874.76 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.75. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

