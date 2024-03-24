Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,424 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNG stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.83. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

