Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,711 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,873 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

