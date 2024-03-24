Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,345 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

