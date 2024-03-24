Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 129.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after buying an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after buying an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

