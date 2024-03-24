Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 90.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

