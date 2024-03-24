Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,502,000 after buying an additional 45,736 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $233.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.68 and its 200 day moving average is $209.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $235.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

