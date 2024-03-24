Everhart Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,417,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after buying an additional 102,753 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

