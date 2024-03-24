Everhart Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after buying an additional 213,907 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after purchasing an additional 196,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $168.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.65. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

