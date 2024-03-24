Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

VOO stock opened at $479.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $459.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $357.72 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

