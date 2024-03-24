Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,134 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.