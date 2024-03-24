Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,410 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,090,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,389,000 after purchasing an additional 51,732 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.96.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

