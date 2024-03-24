Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,912 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,125,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.23 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.00 and its 200 day moving average is $156.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

