Everhart Financial Group Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 786 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Workday by 4,270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,484 shares of company stock valued at $111,121,141. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

WDAY opened at $277.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

