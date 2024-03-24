Everhart Financial Group Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Centene by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,882,000 after purchasing an additional 423,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,251,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after purchasing an additional 704,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

