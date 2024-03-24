Everhart Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

