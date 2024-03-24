Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have commented on EE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at about $882,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at about $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EE stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.31 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.71%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

