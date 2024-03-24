Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Stock Price Down 44.5%

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 44.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Exlites Holdings International Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Exlites Holdings International Company Profile

Exlites Holdings International, Inc manufactures and distributes medical products. The company distributes and manufactures therapeutic pain, exercise, weight loss, and DVT prevention systems for use by patients. It sells proprietary patented and patent pending health care products, such as deep vein thrombosis units, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation units, electronic muscle stimulation units, various bracing products, and other medical and consumer healthcare products.

