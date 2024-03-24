Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Eyenovia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Eyenovia Stock Down 3.4 %

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,378,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 1,290,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,429,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 61,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 1,704.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,260,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 295,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 433.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 359,465 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,330,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,779.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eyenovia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.