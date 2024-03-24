Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $220.00. The stock had previously closed at $206.80, but opened at $202.06. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fabrinet shares last traded at $199.08, with a volume of 36,170 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after acquiring an additional 54,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,709,000 after buying an additional 159,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.69.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

