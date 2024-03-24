FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.60-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-$2.210 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.600-16.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $442.89.

NYSE:FDS opened at $447.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.15. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock worth $2,617,640 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,175,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,034,000 after acquiring an additional 77,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

