Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading 5.3% Higher

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 149,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 193,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$92.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.00, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

