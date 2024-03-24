FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $291.27 and last traded at $286.38, with a volume of 3070343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.85.
The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,254,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 21.2% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Up 7.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.18 and a 200 day moving average of $251.68. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
