FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $291.27 and last traded at $286.38, with a volume of 3070343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.85.

The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,254,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 21.2% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 7.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.18 and a 200 day moving average of $251.68. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

